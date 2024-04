Edge : supprimer son historique récent va enfin devenir beaucoup plus rapide

Some changes to Edge's revamped Tab actions menu, Microsoft has added options to open history or clear browsing data in the "Recently closed" section, they've also added the buttons to delete individual entries or entire windows:https://t.co/I4QNVPq5Wm

.https://t.co/n2wULS8L2L pic.twitter.com/a5UbF2Pelv

— Leopeva64 (@Leopeva64) April 22, 2024