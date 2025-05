La conduite autonome de Tesla (FSD) enfin autorisée en Europe ?

FSD Supervised 🇪🇺

System-Initiated Manoeuvres (SIM) will be legal under UN regs on highways starting 26 September 2025

The car moves first, you supervise

This is the gateway to hands-off driving in Europe

Autonomy is coming faster than you’d think

It’s very likely, but not… pic.twitter.com/c8nFpd9kR4

— Kees Roelandschap (@KRoelandschap) May 13, 2025