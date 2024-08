Google ne veut vraiment pas que vous installiez des applications externes, il vient de rendre ce processus encore plus compliqué

FYI since people email @APKMirror about this several times a day… looks like Google stopped generating fat APKs for many apps entirely all of a sudden, and only bundles will be available from now on.

To my knowledge, there's nothing we can do about it.https://t.co/OrcKXDA7Kc

— Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) August 4, 2024