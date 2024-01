Google Meet s’impose définitivement sur Android, il est désormais impossible de désinstaller l’application

Android builds released after December 13, 2023 are now required to preload the Google Meet app on the system image. This means you'll be able to disable but not fully uninstall it.

Google Meet has been part of the regular GMS bundle for a while now, but it was designated a… pic.twitter.com/7Qwtss2MQI

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) January 22, 2024