Samsung pourrait lancer les Galaxy A54, A34 et A14 dès le 15 mars 2023

Release Date Confirmation

I confirm this date unveiled by @OnLeaks and can even add the exact launch hour for Samsung Galaxy A54, A34 and A14 Series in Samsung Shop:

⌛️March 15th, 2023 at 9AM UTChttps://t.co/QcjrWEDBB4 pic.twitter.com/8xqiJ660q0

— billbil-kun (@billbil_kun) March 9, 2023