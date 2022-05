DuckDuckGo : le navigateur autorise les trackers de Microsoft à vous suivre à la trace

Sometimes you find something so disturbing during an audit, you've gotta check/recheck because you assume that *something* must be broken in the test.

But I'm confident now.

The new @DuckDuckGo browsers for iOS/Android don't block Microsoft data flows, for LinkedIn or Bing.🧵 pic.twitter.com/ol7Ydfo3BJ

— ℨ𝔞𝔠𝔥 𝔈𝔡𝔴𝔞𝔯𝔡𝔰 (@thezedwards) May 23, 2022