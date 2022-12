Coupe du Monde 2022 : ce streamer a perdu plus de 600 000 euros en pariant pour la France

I'VE BEEN SAYING FRANCE IS GONNA WIN IT ALL SINCE THE FIRST GAME. PUTTING MONEY WHERE MY MOUTH IS. EASIEST WIN OF MY LIFE. MY MANS MPAYPAL IS ABOUT TO SNAP ON THESE NOOBS. EZ. EZ. EZ. EZ. EZ. pic.twitter.com/Q021qEBThZ

— xQc (@xQc) December 18, 2022