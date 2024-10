Apple pourrait préparer un iPhone 17 Pro en mode Granny Smith avec ces nouveaux coloris

According to new information sent to me there is the possibility that a particular shade among the following may be chosen for the new iPhone 17 Pro Lineup:⁰#004349 (Teal Titanium)⁰#4f00b7 (Green Titanium)⁰#003800 (Dark Green Titanium).

Full Article: https://t.co/wKDR3WFP50 pic.twitter.com/c0yB7c396X

— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) October 7, 2024