Android 14 permettra bientôt de créer un second profil secret où ranger toutes ses applications et données sensibles

Spotted a new "Private Space" settings page. Tapping "Create Private Space" creates a new profile of type "android.os.usertype.profile.PRIVATE", which seems to be a new type of user in Android.

If I had to guess, this "Private Space" will let you hide apps on your phone from… pic.twitter.com/neTIz94nz3

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) November 15, 2023