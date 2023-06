Age of Empires : tous les jeux de la saga culte seront disponibles sur GeForce Now en juin 2023

Age of Empires games are the next Xbox PC games to launch on Nvidia's GeForce Now later this month:

• Age of Empires: Definitive Edition

• Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition

• Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

• Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition pic.twitter.com/sSF3tceXWc

— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) June 1, 2023