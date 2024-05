Windows 11 : pas besoin d’un nouveau PC pour utiliser cette nouvelle fonctionnalité révolutionnaire

Making great progress enabling Recall on current Arm64 hardware, no fancy X Elite in sight! ✨

Should theoretically work on Intel/AMD too, OEMs only received Arm64 specific ML model bundles so there's not much I can do yet.

Here's a small demo video showing off screenray 🪄 pic.twitter.com/w57fF1LxiN

— Albacore ☁️ (@thebookisclosed) May 23, 2024