Windows 11 met à jour l’Outil Capture d’écran et vous facilite la vie avec cette nouveauté

Snipping Tool is getting a fullscreen OCR text extractor that's essentially the PowerToys tool, inbox – making use of the better OCR models used by Snipping Tool! Here's a demo.

Lets you copy text without having to take a screenshot to do so, Win+Shift+T will also be available. pic.twitter.com/zWteElK725

— phantomofearth ⛄ (@phantomofearth) February 20, 2025