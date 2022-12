Windows 11 : de nouveaux fonds d’écran se cachent dans la dernière mise à jour

Fun fact: Windows 11 22H2+ includes 'education themes', intended for students using school devices. You can enable them with regedit:

1. Open it and go to HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESOFTWAREMicrosoftPolicyManagercurrentdevice

2. Create a key in device, call it Education

(continued) pic.twitter.com/t9OB3qVqiH

