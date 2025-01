Microsoft veut vous convaincre de passer à Windows 11 avec cette fonctionnalité astucieuse

Microsoft is experimenting with a new file sharing UI in Windows 11: the "Drag Tray". When dragging a file, the tray shows up at the top of the screen with a drag here to share hint and lists a few apps. Has a more options button to open the share sheet. (hidden, Beta 22635.4805) pic.twitter.com/LXpkTwKZu2

— phantomofearth ⛄ (@phantomofearth) January 24, 2025