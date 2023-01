Microsoft s’attaque à macOS en plagiant une étude sur les ransomwares

Microsoft's latest ~5000 word "research" blog on Mac ransomware contain zero new research …yet contains no citations / credit to existing research 😢

See: https://t.co/nhmeniUuLC

Worst, seems pretty close to ripping off "The Art of Mac Malware" book. 😳

What y'all think? pic.twitter.com/xiWSxz9RCt

— Patrick Wardle (@patrickwardle) January 6, 2023