Logan Paul fait la promotion d’un jeu NFT, c’est une immense arnaque

This eventful day for ZooKeepers is not over yet! There are approximately 30 minutes remaining in the 1 of 1 Easter Egg Auction!

Head over to https://t.co/7nnv55HicF on your computer or mobile device and place your bids quick! (If on mobile you must use the MetaMask App Browser) pic.twitter.com/Ky6AZNobFV

— CryptoZoo (@CryptoZooCo) May 27, 2022