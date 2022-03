L’AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D arrive avec 3 autres processeurs pour lutter contre Intel Alder Lake

AMD will release 4 new CPUs this month:

R5-5500 6C6T

R5-5600 6C12T

R7-5700X 8C16T

R7-5800X3D 8C16T

5500 has the same price as 12100, 5600 will be cheaper than 12400, and 5700X will be cheaper than 12600KF.

— MEGAsizeGPU (@Zed__Wang) March 5, 2022