Google (Android) vous permet de découvrir votre future voiture en 3D grâce à la réalité augmentée

On Android, we launched our first cloud streamed 3D content in Search, enabling users to see cars in high fidelity and with a set of cinematic 3D backgrounds to get the most photorealistic 3D experience to date. Check out the Corvette, 2020 Audi R8, or 250+ more models now! pic.twitter.com/v6iWMvWsDT

— Rajan Patel (@rajanpatel) December 18, 2020