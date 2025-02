Cette fonction exclusive aux Galaxy S25 arriverait sur d’autres smartphones Samsung, voici la liste

The Galaxy S25's "AI Filter" feature is likely coming to all flagship phones (S and Z series) with the One UI 7 update.

S Series:

• S24/S23/S22/S21

Z Series:

• Z Fold/Flip 6/5/4/3

Repost pic.twitter.com/WVNDmn1aZx

— Tarun Vats (@tarunvats33) February 20, 2025