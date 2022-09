Assassin’s Creed Mirage : nouveau système de jeu, ville inédite, sortie en 2023, le prochain épisode en fuite

YouTuber j0nathan https://t.co/IgrqJfAV7u revealed this information on the new Assassins Creed game

-Should be called Assassins Creed Mirage

-Released in Spring 2023

-The game will take place in Baghdad between the years 870-860

-Return to basics, no leveling system pic.twitter.com/soCko92M6U

