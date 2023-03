AMD : les cartes mères ne sont pas encore compatibles avec les nouvelles RAM DDR5 24 et 48 Go

strix B650-E and 7600X can fully recognize the 24G*2 ram in the bios.

But it can’t boot normally to the OS with these new 24G modules.

Still need amd and mobo brands to release new bios to fix it. pic.twitter.com/x5nJp3GfF5

