Windows 11 organise désormais toutes vos fenêtres en un seul clic, voici comment

Another demo of the smart snap assist suggestions feature rolling out with build 23493, now with tooltips and snap bar snapping working properly! To get it, enable SnapFlyoutAndBarSuggestions (replace X with 1 or 2)

vivetool /enable /id:42500395 /variant:X pic.twitter.com/XBmj3tqWF5

— PhantomOcean3 💙💛 (@PhantomOfEarth) July 3, 2023