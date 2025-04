Une invitation pour la bêta de The Witcher 4 ? Ne tombez pas dans le panneau, c’est une arnaque

Recently, we've been getting reports from some community members that they've been invited to a beta test of The Witcher 4 — this is a scam! 🚨

We've been taking the necessary steps to take this fraudulent messaging down. That said, if you receive any invites to or stumble… pic.twitter.com/nVmHnDSH2M

— The Witcher (@thewitcher) April 16, 2025