Plus besoin de payer, cette fonction de l’IA Gemini devient gratuite sur tous les smartphones Pixel

You asked 🗣️ We answered 🙌

Starting today and over the coming weeks, Gemini Live with camera and screen sharing will be rolling out to ALL Pixel owners to help turn your phone into a real-time guide.

Just show Gemini what you’re seeing, and let the discussion begin! https://t.co/DSvqOD2yaW

— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) April 16, 2025