OneUI 6.1 : la date d’arrivée de la mise à jour sur les anciens smartphones Galaxy se précise

Galaxy AI for Galaxy S23 series coming next month!

Next month is the deadline for the addition of One UI 6.1 and Galaxy AI, which will add many new features and improvements!

– Vastly improved animations

– Many new Galaxy AI features

– New lock screen customization features… pic.twitter.com/Fc0VCI3YCQ

— BenIt Bruhner Pro (@BennettBuhner) February 11, 2024