Les Galaxy Watch aussi pourront bientôt déverrouiller votre smartphone dans une prochaine mise à jour

One UI Watch 5 based on Android 13 is rolling out for the Galaxy Watch 5, and as I suspected, the build declares the https://t.co/izeCCqNhVF_unlock feature. Active Unlock is the name for the API underpinning the upcoming Watch Unlock feature.

Thanks to @armrods for checking! pic.twitter.com/CN0lR8yKph

— Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 31, 2023