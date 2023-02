Windows 11 va faciliter la fermeture des applications bloquées

25300 includes new experimental improvements for Snap layouts! Decreasing the hover time for the flyout to be invoked and treatments that pull the window in with a descriptive title are being tested

vivetool /enable /id:40851068 pic.twitter.com/PJcKWd8qGS

— PhantomOcean3💙💛 (@PhantomOfEarth) February 15, 2023