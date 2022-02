Bitcoin : une arnaque menace de voler vos cryptomonnaies, ne répondez pas à ce SMS !

There is a massive Phishing scam via SMS with a link to cancel withdrawals. It leads to a phishing website to harvest your credential as in the screenshot below.

NEVER click on links from SMS!

Always go to https://t.co/9rMMAmtCxH via a bookmark or type it in.

Stay #SAFU pic.twitter.com/erNwe90FN1

