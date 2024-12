Windows 11 donne enfin un accès rapide aux emojis et aux GIF

Hidden in Beta 22635.4580: settings for the upcoming emoji and more button in the system tray, present in Settings > Personalization > Taskbar. By default, it will appear only while you're typing, but you'll also be able to turn it off entirely or have it show up all the time. https://t.co/x4nvOnRR7x pic.twitter.com/gssO3wvBQe

— phantomofearth ☃️ (@phantomofearth) December 6, 2024