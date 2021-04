WhatsApp : piratage en cours, ne répondez pas à ce message

🚨How this WhatsApp scam works

1. You get text

2. Then a WhatsApp message from a friend asks you for the code. DO NOT SEND

Your friend's WhatsApp has been hacked – now you're the target!

If you share the code, the scammers will hack yours too.

Sign up for free scam alerts⬇️

— Which? (@WhichUK) April 1, 2021