Soyez prêts, le Galaxy Z Flip FE va se montrer plus vite qu’on le pensait

Live Demo Units (for retail stores) of the Galaxy Z Fold7 (Q7), Galaxy Z Flip7 (B7) and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE (B7R) entered production on April 30th. According to shipping info I got, the B7R weighs 187 grams without box or charger — same as the Flip6 pic.twitter.com/Z56cUat4Vq

— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) May 22, 2025