Counter-Strike : des pirates volent 5,9 millions d’euros de skins, c’est un record historique

Well over $1,600,000 was just STOLEN from CSmoney

-We have found 30+ accounts that are linked to the hackers (there are more we haven't found)

-I suspect that that the hackers sent skins to high tier traders as a distraction

-This is the largest website hack we've ever seen pic.twitter.com/gzDKkKY0q2

— Arrow CSGO (@ArrrowCSGO) August 13, 2022